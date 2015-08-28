Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The statistics office is to publish its preliminary GDP reading for the second quarter of 2015 at 0800 GMT.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

Poland's Senate public finance committee recommended on Thursday to restore the bill on converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to its initial version that puts a smaller burden on banks, Poland's state news agency PAP said.

ENEA

Enea, Poland's third-biggest power producer, posted a bigger-than-expected 63 percent slump in its second-quarter net profit on Friday as last year's result was boosted by a one-off factor.

JSW

Losses at Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, almost doubled in the first half from a year ago to 624 million zlotys ($166 million) on falling coal prices, asset impairments and a strike, JSW said on Thursday.

ASSECO POLAND

Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker, reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on higher costs, and as growth at its Israeli unit Formula Systems did not outpace lower revenue in Poland.

VAT

Poland is unlikely to lower value added tax (VAT) to 22 percent starting from 2016 as planned before, Puls Biznesu said quoting its source.

COAL MINING

Deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk, who is supervising coal industry restructuring, has handed in his resignation, Puls Biznesu said quoting his sources.

