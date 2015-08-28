Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office is to publish its preliminary GDP
reading for the second quarter of 2015 at 0800 GMT.
SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES
Poland's Senate public finance committee recommended on
Thursday to restore the bill on converting foreign
exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to its initial
version that puts a smaller burden on banks, Poland's state news
agency PAP said.
ENEA
Enea, Poland's third-biggest power producer, posted a
bigger-than-expected 63 percent slump in its second-quarter net
profit on Friday as last year's result was boosted by a one-off
factor.
JSW
Losses at Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking
coal producer, almost doubled in the first half from a year ago
to 624 million zlotys ($166 million) on falling coal prices,
asset impairments and a strike, JSW said on Thursday.
ASSECO POLAND
Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker,
reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit on higher costs, and as growth at its
Israeli unit Formula Systems did not outpace lower revenue in
Poland.
VAT
Poland is unlikely to lower value added tax (VAT) to 22
percent starting from 2016 as planned before, Puls Biznesu said
quoting its source.
COAL MINING
Deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk, who is
supervising coal industry restructuring, has handed in his
resignation, Puls Biznesu said quoting his sources.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
