MANUFACTURING PMI
Markit will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI at 0700 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to ease slightly
compared to July.
MIGRANT QUOTAS
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday that she
understood that the European Commission would need to agree
quotas for migrant intakes as the number of refugees coming to
Europe has exceeded expectations.
PGE
Poland's biggest power producer posted a net loss of 5.06
billion zlotys ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2015 because
of the 8.8 billion zloty impairment charge it announced last
week, the company said late on Monday.
FX MORTGAGE BILL
Poland's Senate will most likely vote on amendments to the
bill allowing a conversion of foreign exchange-denominated loans
into zlotys on Thursday, head of Senate's public finance
committee told Rzeczpospolita.
MINING RESTRUCTURING
Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said the
state-controlled FIPP fund will form the basis for aiding
state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa, which is struggling to
stay afloat, he told public radio Jedynka.
BANK BPH SALE
The deal to sell GE's Polish unit, Bank BPH, may be
signed this year and the transaction could be closed by the end
of next year, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its
sources.
The daily added that billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and
insurer PZU were the two remaining players interested
in buying the bank.
