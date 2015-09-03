Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's currency may weaken significantly if a large number
of Poles convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys under the
terms of a bill now before parliament, the central bank governor
said on Wednesday.
2016 BUDGET
Poland's draft budget for 2016 envisages an 18 percent rise
in gross borrowing needs that would bring them to about 183
billion zlotys ($49 billion), two sources close to the
government told Reuters.
COAL MINING
Polish coal mining trade unions are in talks with the
opposition party PiS on a strategy for the industry that would
be an alternative to the one the ruling party is working on,
Gazeta Wyborcza said quoting the unions representatives.
The daily said that in exchange the unions could offer a
support for PiS in the parliamentary elections. The daily points
out that the industrial region of Silesia, where most of Polish
mines are located, counts around 4 million potential voters.
FREQUENCY AUCTION
Poland's ministry of administration and digitalization plans
to change frequency auctions rules, so that it could end the
ongoing key auction for new fast broadband mobile frequencies in
October, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
SYNTHOS, TAURON
Polish chemicals makers Synthos is eyeing the loss-making
Brzeszcze mine, which is also targeted by the state-run power
group Tauron, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.
ELECTRICITY
Ukraine's power grid operator sent Poland a capacity of 135
megawatts on Sept.1 when high temperatures resulted in another
power consumption peak, Rzeczpospolita said.
