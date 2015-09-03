Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's currency may weaken significantly if a large number of Poles convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys under the terms of a bill now before parliament, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

2016 BUDGET

Poland's draft budget for 2016 envisages an 18 percent rise in gross borrowing needs that would bring them to about 183 billion zlotys ($49 billion), two sources close to the government told Reuters.

COAL MINING

Polish coal mining trade unions are in talks with the opposition party PiS on a strategy for the industry that would be an alternative to the one the ruling party is working on, Gazeta Wyborcza said quoting the unions representatives.

The daily said that in exchange the unions could offer a support for PiS in the parliamentary elections. The daily points out that the industrial region of Silesia, where most of Polish mines are located, counts around 4 million potential voters.

FREQUENCY AUCTION

Poland's ministry of administration and digitalization plans to change frequency auctions rules, so that it could end the ongoing key auction for new fast broadband mobile frequencies in October, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

SYNTHOS, TAURON

Polish chemicals makers Synthos is eyeing the loss-making Brzeszcze mine, which is also targeted by the state-run power group Tauron, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.

ELECTRICITY

Ukraine's power grid operator sent Poland a capacity of 135 megawatts on Sept.1 when high temperatures resulted in another power consumption peak, Rzeczpospolita said.

