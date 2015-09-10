Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SWISS FRANC LOANS

Genowefa Tokarska, an MP from Poland's ruling coalition junior partner PSL, says her party still backs the 90 to 10 percent split of Swiss franc mortgage conversion costs between banks and clients, Rzeczpospolita said.

Henryk Kowalczyk from the main opposition party PiS says there is a need for new solution, signalling the planned bill may be put on hold, the daily also said.

MOL

The Hungarian oil group, also Warsaw-listed, expects refining margins to stay high in the second half of the year, plans its 2015 investments at $1.3 billion and eyes takeovers, possibly financed with 4 billion euros of its cash reservoir, MOL's deputy CEO Ferenc Horvath told daily Parkiet.

PGNiG

Poland's largest gas distributor expects gas consumption in Poland to rise, planning to increase its output also via takeovers of gas deposits in Europe, U.S., Canada, South-West Asia, PGNiG CEO Mariusz Zawisza told daily Puls Biznesu.

COAL

Poland is in talks with one private investor to enter the state-run Nowa Kompania Weglowa (NKW) - a new entity to be formed from the ailing Kompania Weglowa, EU's No.1 coal miner, deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PGE

Poland's largest utility PGE is considering buying coal mine Makoszowy, one of Kompania Weglowa's struggling mines spun off from the group for restructuring, Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

MIGRANTS

Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday Poland was considering raising the number of migrants it was willing to accept, but wanted to control who and when they would be allowed entry.

POLITICAL POLL

Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads the latest pre-election opinion poll with a 38-percent reading, with the ruling Civic Platform (PO) trailing behind with 23 percent, a poll for Rzeczpospolita by pollster IBRiS showed.

