SWISS FRANC LOANS
Genowefa Tokarska, an MP from Poland's ruling coalition
junior partner PSL, says her party still backs the 90 to 10
percent split of Swiss franc mortgage conversion costs between
banks and clients, Rzeczpospolita said.
Henryk Kowalczyk from the main opposition party PiS says
there is a need for new solution, signalling the planned bill
may be put on hold, the daily also said.
MOL
The Hungarian oil group, also Warsaw-listed, expects
refining margins to stay high in the second half of the year,
plans its 2015 investments at $1.3 billion and eyes takeovers,
possibly financed with 4 billion euros of its cash reservoir,
MOL's deputy CEO Ferenc Horvath told daily Parkiet.
PGNiG
Poland's largest gas distributor expects gas consumption in
Poland to rise, planning to increase its output also via
takeovers of gas deposits in Europe, U.S., Canada, South-West
Asia, PGNiG CEO Mariusz Zawisza told daily Puls Biznesu.
COAL
Poland is in talks with one private investor to enter the
state-run Nowa Kompania Weglowa (NKW) - a new entity to be
formed from the ailing Kompania Weglowa, EU's No.1 coal miner,
deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
PGE
Poland's largest utility PGE is considering buying coal mine
Makoszowy, one of Kompania Weglowa's struggling mines spun off
from the group for restructuring, Parkiet quoted its sources as
saying.
MIGRANTS
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday Poland
was considering raising the number of migrants it was willing to
accept, but wanted to control who and when they would be allowed
entry.
POLITICAL POLL
Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads
the latest pre-election opinion poll with a 38-percent reading,
with the ruling Civic Platform (PO) trailing behind with 23
percent, a poll for Rzeczpospolita by pollster IBRiS showed.
