BANKS
Poland's parliament is likely to approve at this week's
sitting a bill creating a fund for troubled mortgage holders,
head of parliamentary finance committee Krystyna Skowronska was
quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.
The bill assumes that the 600 million zloty ($160 million)
fund will be financed by lenders, proportionately to their
respective mortgage portfolios, the daily reported.
FX LOANS BILL
The bill on conversion of FX mortgages into zlotys, proposed
by the ruling Civic Platform party, is in many respects
unconstitutional, daily Puls Biznesu reported citing a lawyer
preparing a legal opinion for the parliament.
The bill will not be approved by the parliament, the daily
said.
GRUPA AZOTY
The chemical producer's new manufacturing unit in Tarnow,
southern Poland, currently built at a cost of 320 million
zlotys, will increase the group's operating profit by 115
million zlotys by 2020, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer said on Monday it would put
its McCreedy West copper mine on care and maintenance, the
latest victim of sinking prices as worries about demand from
China fuel the biggest market rout in years.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it
signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.4 billion) worth of loan
agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing
debt.
MINING
British private equity fund CD Capital will inject up to A$
83 million into Australia's Praire Mining, which will allow the
company to develop its 2.5 billion zlotys mining project in the
Lubelskie region, eastern Poland, daily Parkiet reported.
SHALE GAS
The number of shale gas drillings in Poland has fallen this
year compared to the last and is the lowest in five years, daily
Parkiet reported, citing the environment ministry's data.
Only two shale drillings have been conducted so far this
year, the daily said, with two more being developed, compared to
15 drillings last year. In 2012, at the peak of shale gas
exploration, Poland conducted 24 drillings, it added.
