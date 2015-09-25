Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEFENCE MINISTRY

Russia's actions in Ukraine have boosted Montenegro's chances of being invited to join NATO at the alliance's summit in Warsaw next year, Poland's Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday.

BUDGET

Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which leads in polls ahead of an October election, will keep the fiscal deficit under the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product if it wins power, an influential PiS lawmaker said on Thursday.

LTE AUCTION

Poland will allow the country's local telecoms regulator to set a deadline for bids in the auction for mobile broadband airwave frequencies, effectively speeding up the process.

CVC

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to spend at least 100 million euros ($113 million) on another takeover in Poland next year after its purchase of an energy distributor, a top executive told Reuters on Thursday.

TAURON

Poland's second biggest power firm Tauron said on Thursday that FTF Columbus, a company controlled by a Polish businessman Michal Solowow, will join the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that is bidding for the Brzeszcze coal mine.

VOLKSWAGEN

Over 100,000 cars sold by the German carmaker in Poland could be emitting excess fumes, daily Gazeta Wyborcza speculates.

WARSAW BOURSE

Turquoise, a stock trading platform majority owned by the London Stock Exchange, will enable trading on the Warsaw bourse's top 30 stocks starting Oct. 5, daily Parkiet reported.

POLITICAL POLL

Poland's largest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads the latest opinion poll by pollster IBRiS for Radio Zet with 37.6-percent backing, with the ruling Civic Platform trailing behind with 27.3 percent.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX