Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DIPLOMACY
Poland said on Saturday it would summon Russia's envoy after
he said Warsaw was partly to blame for the outbreak of World War
Two, continuing a spat which has seen the Polish ambassador in
Moscow summoned twice in just over a week.
AIRBUS
A lawmaker from Poland's main opposition party Law and
Justice (PiS), which is leading opinion polls ahead of the
October election, said the party will not agree to award to
Airbus Group a $3 billion contract to supply army helicopters if
PiS wins power, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.
Antoni Macierewicz, who has been mentioned by local media as
defence minister in a potential PiS-led government, also said
that the number of soldiers in the Polish army should rise to
150-180 thousand from the current 100,000,
PGE
Poland's largest utility PGE plans at the turn of 2015 and
2016 to send out invitations for taking part in a tender to
consortia interested in constructing the country's first nuclear
power plant, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
ENEA
Poland's No.3 power group Enea has started a due diligence
at the state-owned and loss-making coal miner KHW, Parkiet daily
reported. KHW employs about 15,000 people.
FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX
A tax on financial transactions considered by main
opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is leading in
opinion polls, would lower the competitiveness of Poland's
financial markets and lead to an exodus of investors, chief
executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, told Parkiet daily.
Separately, an expert from PiS, Piotr Glinski, told
Rzeczpospolita daily that a financial transactions tax, which is
considered by PiS as an alternative to a bank tax, would involve
a 0.14 percent tax on shares and bonds and 0.07 percent on
derivatives.
C.BANK REPORT ON COMPANIES
Poland's central bank will present a report on the situation
of companies in the second quarter at 0800 GMT.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's Cyfrowy said on Friday that Standard & Poor's
Rating Services (S&P) upgraded its long-term corporate credit
rating from BB to BB+, with a stable outlook.
PKN ORLEN
Lithuania is willing to help finance construction of an oil
pipeline linking the country's only refinery to the Baltic Sea,
the energy minister said, a project that could revive profits at
the Polish-owned facility.
TAURON
Talks between RSG, the joint special purpose vehicle of
utility Tauron and FTF Columbus, and the state-owned firm SRK
managing the sale of the Brzeszcze coal mine are extended until
Sept. 30, SRK said late on Friday.
EBRD
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said
on Friday it wants to buy shares in PKP Energetyka from CVC
fund for up to 50 million euros ($56 million).
LOTOS
Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos plans to increase
the number of petrol stations from 459 to 470 within the next
few months, and is looking to increase its retail market share
to 10 percent by the end of the year, daily Parkiet reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX