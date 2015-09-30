Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
SEPTEMBER CPI
Statistics office said a first, experimental, "fast
estimate" of September's consumer price index (CPI) will be
published at 1200 GMT.
The central bank will publish households' CPI expectations
for September at 1200 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY PLAN
The finance ministry is expected to publish its monthly
treasury debt supply plan at about 1300 GMT.
WARSAW BOURSE
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
said on Wednesday it is purchasing senior unsecured bonds issued
by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) worth 20 million zlotys
($5.31 million).
INSURANCE
Polish financial regulator KNF has asked insurance companies
to increase car insurance policy fees to end price war in the
sector, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
WIRTUALNA POLSKA
Internet media group Wirtualna Polska's shareholder Innova
Capital fund may be looking for an investor who would buy
423-million zloty 38.5-percent stake in the company,
Rzeczpospolita said quoting unnamed sources.
CAR EXPORT
Polish car exporta will exceed 20 billion euros ($22.48
billion) this year, according to AutomotiveSuppliers.pl service
data, quoted by Rzeczpospolita.
TAURON
Treasury ministry presses hard on state-controlled energy
group Tauron Polska Energia to take over coal mine Brzeszcze,
Puls Biznesu daily said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
($1 = 3.7650 zlotys)