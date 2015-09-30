Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SEPTEMBER CPI

Statistics office said a first, experimental, "fast estimate" of September's consumer price index (CPI) will be published at 1200 GMT.

The central bank will publish households' CPI expectations for September at 1200 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY PLAN

The finance ministry is expected to publish its monthly treasury debt supply plan at about 1300 GMT.

WARSAW BOURSE

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it is purchasing senior unsecured bonds issued by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) worth 20 million zlotys ($5.31 million).

INSURANCE

Polish financial regulator KNF has asked insurance companies to increase car insurance policy fees to end price war in the sector, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Internet media group Wirtualna Polska's shareholder Innova Capital fund may be looking for an investor who would buy 423-million zloty 38.5-percent stake in the company, Rzeczpospolita said quoting unnamed sources.

CAR EXPORT

Polish car exporta will exceed 20 billion euros ($22.48 billion) this year, according to AutomotiveSuppliers.pl service data, quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

TAURON

Treasury ministry presses hard on state-controlled energy group Tauron Polska Energia to take over coal mine Brzeszcze, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

