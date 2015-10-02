Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
OPINION POLL
The socially conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) is
backed by 35.6 percent of voters, while the ruling Civic
Platform party (PO) by 23.2 percent, a survey by pollster IBRIS
for Radio Zet showed three weeks ahead of parliamentary
election.
The United Left alliance is supported by 9.3 percent of
voters, while economically liberal Nowoczesna party by 8.1
percent, PSL party by 6.2 percent and Kukiz'15 by 7.0 percent,
the poll also showed.
COALITION
United Left, an alliance of leftists parties, does not rule
out a potential government coalition with the socially
conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which leads in opinion
polls before the Oct 25 parliamentary election, Rzeczpospolita
said without quoting its sources.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron's newly-appointed head
Jerzy Kurella said the company is interested in buying the
ailing coal miner Brzeszcze, Puls Biznesu daily said. On
Thursday, the supervisory board of the state-run utility
replaced its management board.
CURRENCIES
Euro will likely be worth 4.24 zlotys, while the dollar 3.84
zlotys at end-October, an analyst poll conducted by Puls Biznesu
daily showed. Analysts also expect Swiss franc rate at 3.89
zlotys at the end of the month.
M&A
Mergers and acquisitions in Poland were worth almost $1
billion in the first half of 2015, two times more than a year
before, data from CMS Cameron McKenna law firm reported by
Rzeczpospolita daily showed.
BOMBARDIER
Bombardier will spend 114 million zlotys ($30.00 million) on
fast trains bodyworks production in Walbrzych Special Economic
Zone, western Poland, and will hire 100 new workers on top of
the 475 people it already employees, Puls Biznesu said.
BROADBAND INTERNET
Poland may allot up to 860 million zlotys ($226.20
million)on financing of the construction of a high-speed
internet network in the new European Union's financing
framework, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the administration
minister as saying.
CIKLUM
Ukraine's No.5 IT firm Ciklum will hire more than 100 people
in its newly-opened branch in Gdansk, north Poland, Puls Biznesu
said.
