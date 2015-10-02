Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

OPINION POLL

The socially conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) is backed by 35.6 percent of voters, while the ruling Civic Platform party (PO) by 23.2 percent, a survey by pollster IBRIS for Radio Zet showed three weeks ahead of parliamentary election.

The United Left alliance is supported by 9.3 percent of voters, while economically liberal Nowoczesna party by 8.1 percent, PSL party by 6.2 percent and Kukiz'15 by 7.0 percent, the poll also showed.

COALITION

United Left, an alliance of leftists parties, does not rule out a potential government coalition with the socially conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which leads in opinion polls before the Oct 25 parliamentary election, Rzeczpospolita said without quoting its sources.

TAURON

Poland's No.2 energy firm Tauron's newly-appointed head Jerzy Kurella said the company is interested in buying the ailing coal miner Brzeszcze, Puls Biznesu daily said. On Thursday, the supervisory board of the state-run utility replaced its management board.

CURRENCIES

Euro will likely be worth 4.24 zlotys, while the dollar 3.84 zlotys at end-October, an analyst poll conducted by Puls Biznesu daily showed. Analysts also expect Swiss franc rate at 3.89 zlotys at the end of the month.

M&A

Mergers and acquisitions in Poland were worth almost $1 billion in the first half of 2015, two times more than a year before, data from CMS Cameron McKenna law firm reported by Rzeczpospolita daily showed.

BOMBARDIER

Bombardier will spend 114 million zlotys ($30.00 million) on fast trains bodyworks production in Walbrzych Special Economic Zone, western Poland, and will hire 100 new workers on top of the 475 people it already employees, Puls Biznesu said.

BROADBAND INTERNET

Poland may allot up to 860 million zlotys ($226.20 million)on financing of the construction of a high-speed internet network in the new European Union's financing framework, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the administration minister as saying.

CIKLUM

Ukraine's No.5 IT firm Ciklum will hire more than 100 people in its newly-opened branch in Gdansk, north Poland, Puls Biznesu said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

