Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

T-BILLS TENDER

Poland will offer 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys ($258-$515 million) in 37-week treasury bills at a tender on Monday. Results are expected at 1030 GMT.

MCI

Polish tech venture fund MCI Management confirmed on Friday its unit sold Eastern Europe's largest travel portal Invia to MCI's Czech rival Rockaway Capital for 327 million zlotys ($85 million), with MCI's income pegged at 241.5 million zlotys.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Tens of thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw on Saturday demanding their government respect the constitution, in an escalation of a confrontation pitting the opposition, the country's top court and the EU against the ruling conservatives.

INTEREST RATES

Poland's reshuffled central bank kept interest rates an all-time low on Friday, as widely expected, with its governor signalling a possibility of a rate cut later this year after the European Central Bank decided to ease policy further.

EBRD

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Suma Chakrabarti is expected to fend off a challenge from Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka to head the bank for the next four years.

DIPLOMACY

Poland's defence minister Antoni Macierewicz appeared to suggest the death of president Lech Kaczynski in a 2010 plane crash in western Russia was the result of foul play, an allegation that is likely to test already troubled relations with Moscow.

