Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WORK SERVICE

HR firm, Work Service, may issue new shares in 2017-2018 to finance its planned acquisitions, its Chief Executive Officer Maciej Witucki was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

BANK GUARANTEE FUND

Presidential economic advisor, Zdzislaw Sokal, was named as a new president of the Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG), Rzeczpospolita said.

FX LOANS

Head of the financial watchdog KNF Andrzej Jakubiak has asked central bank governor Marek Belka to hold a Financial Stability Committee meeting on March 31 to discuss ways to resolve the Swiss franc-denominated credit issue, Rzeczpospolita said.

EUROCASH

Polish wholesale chain Eurocash main shareholder Luis Amaral told Parkiet daily that the planned retail tax will most probably hit both retailers and consumers.

AMBRA

Alcohol maker Ambra's Chief Operating Officer Robert Ogor told Parkiet daily that the dividend from 2015 profits will be at least similar to last year's. For 2014 the company paid 0.43 zloty ($0.1125) per share.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8234 zlotys)