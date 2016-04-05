Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BONDS

Poland's finance ministry will publish bond supply for Thursday auction at around 1300 GMT.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The paralysis in Poland's constitutional court puts Warsaw at risk of a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights, the head of the rights body the Council of Europe said on Monday.

CCC, LPP

March was a relatively bad month in terms of sales for the leading Polish retailers LPP and CCC, and the whole first quarter may show weak results, Parkiet daily said, citing analysts and companies monthly reports.

GE

The medium-sized mutual fund Altus may be again interested in buying its rival BPH TFI, which still owned by General Electric after it sold its Polish unit Bank BPH, excluding the fund and mortgage portfolio, Parkiet daily said.

AMAZON

Amazon plans to hire 1,000 people in Poland in 2016 on top of 4,500 workers it already employs, its operational director for Europe Steven Harman told Rzeczpospolita daily.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

