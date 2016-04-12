Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish central bank is to publish net inflation data for March at 1200 GMT.

ENERGA

The Polish utility expects to book a 304.6 million zloty ($81.4 million) one-off hit in its first-quarter results from a write-down on its wind power assets, it said on Monday.

LOT

Poland's state-controlled carrier LOT is still in a fragile situation despite having received public aid in 2012 and making a profit last year on core operations, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported quoting a report by the Supreme Audit Office (NIK).

TAX

The details of Poland's new retail tax should be ready within days with the levy to be implemented in June or July, deputy finance minister Wieslaw Janczyk told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

COAL

European Union's (EU) largest coal miner, Poland's troubled Kompania Weglowa, may offer unions an agreement including a temporary halt to some benefits like the so-called fourteenth salary starting from 2017, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

