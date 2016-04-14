Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RETAIL TAX
Poland is likely to implement a flat-rate retail tax at 0.9
percent of monthly revenue, a minister said on Wednesday, moving
away from earlier plans for a progressive rate.
RATES
Polish rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said a rate cut
would be justified if hot money from countries with negative
interest rates flows into Poland and destabilises its financial
system, but the probability of such an action is low.
BOEING
Poland may purchase 24 attack helicopters Apache AH-64 from
U.S. Boeing, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed
sources. The transaction may be worth 5-6 billion zlotys
($1.31-1.58 billion), it also said.
IDEA BANK
Polish lender Idea Bank said on Wednesday it bought a 50 pct
stake in Getin Leasing from LC Corp BV. The price was set at 185
million zlotys and an additional payment equal to 50 percent of
Getin Leasing's consolidated net profit for 2016, Idea Bank said
in a statement.
DATA
Poland's central bank will publish M3 money supply data for
March at 1200 GMT.
TREASURY BONDS
Poland has already met this year's needs to borrow in hard
currencies and is unlikely to issue any dollar- or
euro-denominated debt in 2016, a deputy finance minister said on
Wednesday.
** Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy. **
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.8095 zlotys)