Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EBRD

It is high time for an east European to run the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) after its 25 years of work in the ex-Soviet bloc, Polish central bank head and former prime minister Marek Belka said on Thursday.

AUDIOVISUAL CHARGE

Poland will introduce obligatory TV charge of 15 zlotys ($3.92) a month. Every owner of a flat will have to pay it as it will be included in a monthly gas bill, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting assumptions to the audiovisual fee draft bill.

EU FUNDS

Poland will receive 86 billion euros ($97.15 billion) in European Union's coherence funds in 2014-2020, said regional policy commissioner Corina Cretu in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily.

NELT GROUP

Serbian trade firm Nelt Group with sales of almost 1 billion euros per year is considering listing in Warsaw, Parkiet daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8267 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8853 euros)