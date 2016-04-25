(Corrects currency to euros from zlotys in Daimler investment entry) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CENTRAL BANK, RETIREMENT AGE

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said he has selected a successor to Marek Belka as head of the central bank, adding that he was sure the appointee -- whom he did not name -- would be welcomed by financial markets.

Duda also said he hoped that legislation lowering the retirement age - one of his key election pledges - could be passed this year.

DAIMLER

Poland is likely to be the location of a new Mercedes engine factory, an investment worth roughly 800 million euros, which could employ up to 1,500 people, daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing unnamed Polish government and German sources.

FX LOANS

Any losses linked to a potential conversion of foreign denominated mortgages should be immediately reflected in lenders' results, and cannot be spread over time, PwC's partner Lukasz Bystrzynski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

LOT AIRLINE

Poland is seeking to sale a stake in the state-owned airline Lot to an investor in China, tabloid Fakt reported without naming any sources.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX