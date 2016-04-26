Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEFICIT
Poland's budget deficit in the first three months of the
year stood at 9.6 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion), or 7.1 billion
lower than a year ago, after revenues rose 13.3 percent to 76.8
billion thanks to higher value added tax income, Finance
Ministry said on Monday.
INTEREST RATES
Marek Chrzanowski, a member of the Polish central bank's
Monetary Policy Council, says it may raise interest rates, but
any such move would probably take time and the bank was
maintaining its wait-and-see approach for now.
RAIFFEISEN POLBANK
Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International filed an
issue prospectus with the Polish financial regulator KNF,
planning to float 15 percent of its local Polbank unit in Warsaw
, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
ORANGE POLSKA
Polish Orange unit confirmed on Monday its target
for full-year core profit after growth in its mobile business in
the first quarter helped cushion an expected decline in
earnings.
PGE
Poland's largest utility PGE PGE.WA said on Monday it sees
its first-quarter net profit at around 0.9 billion zlotys ($230
million) and its core profit EBITDA at around 1.8 billion.
DOM DEVELOPMENT
Housing real estate developer Dom Development plans to give
its clients keys to a new record high of roughly 2,500
appartments in 2016 compared to 2,060 appartments last year, the
company's chief executive Jaroslaw Szanajca told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
