Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PEKAO

Poland's second biggest lender and UniCredit unit reported on Tuesday an 8 percent fall in its first quarter net profit year-on-year to 573 million zlotys ($147.31 million), as the newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.

ING SLASKI

Poland's No.5 lender and ING Groep unit reported on Tuesday a flat net profit of 259 million zlotys in year-on-year terms, despite bank tax.

RATING

Poland's Ministry of Justice has proposed changes in the National Council of the Judiciary that may become another factor negatively affecting the country's rating, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the draft law.

PKO BP

Poland's largest lender plans to put more focus on digital growth in its new strategy until 2020, which it wants to announce next month, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted CEO Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.

LPP

Poland's largest clothes retailer plans to expand its foothold in Germany with new shops in Berlin, Cologne, Munich and Hanover, daily Rzeczpoposlita quoted LPP's deputy chief Slawomir Laboda as saying.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8898 zlotys)