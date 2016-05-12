Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch


CPI
The state statistics office will publish consumer price
index (CPI) data for April at 1200 GMT.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat, posted a 3
percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 175.5 million
zlotys ($45.28 million) on Thursday, but missed market
expectations as it consolidated its loss-making infrastructure
partner Midas.
PZU
Poland's PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern
Europe, posted a larger than expected 48-percent year-on-year
fall in its first-quarter net profit to 486.6 million zlotys on
the back of falling investment income, it said on Thursday.
TAURON
Tauron, Poland's second-largest utility, posted on Wednesday
a 36-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit year-on-year
on the back of a drop in electricity output and lower power
prices.
PGE
Poland's biggest power producer confirmed late on Wednesday
its net profit fell to 0.9 billion zlotys in the first quarter
from 1.1 billion a year ago.
