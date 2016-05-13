Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MOODY'S
Rating agency Moody's has scheduled for Friday evening a
potential review of Poland's A2 rating with a stable outlook.
Nearly half of analysts polled by Reuters expect the agency to
cut the rating, due to the government's continuing stand-off
with the constitutional court.
DATA
Poland's statistics office will release GDP data for the
first quarter at 0800 GMT, while the central bank will publish
current account for March at 1200 GMT.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland,
posted a slightly larger than expected 15-percent drop in its
first-quarter net profit to 66 million zlotys ($17 million), it
said on Thursday.
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
Poland's central bank is not being involved in solving the
problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs, Adam Glapinski,
the president's candidate for the new head of the central bank
told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PZU
Poland's treasury ministry will try to convince
state-controlled companies to buy insurance only in the
state-run insurer PZU to help it improve its financial
condition, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
