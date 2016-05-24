BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RETAIL TAX
Poland plans to impose a progressive, two-rate tax on retailers, with a tax-free amount of 17 million zlotys ($4.3 million) in monthly revenue, despite possible opposition from the European Union (EU), the finance ministry said in its latest draft.
SWISS FRANCS
Poland's outgoing central bank chief Marek Belka said on Monday that any conversion of the Swiss-franc denominated mortgages weighing on Polish banks should be done at the zloty's current market rate.
RAIFFEISEN POLBANK
Polish unit of Raiffeisen suffered a 10 million zloty ($2.53 million) consolidated net loss in the first quarter, but improved its net profit by 140 percent year-on-year to 144 million zlotys in unconsolidated terms, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
PKP CARGO
Polish freight carrier PKP Cargo is running an audit after the bankruptcy announced by Czech OKD - the main client of Czech AWT, which PKP Cargo bought last year, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.