Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release November CPI data at 1300 GMT.

ALIOR BANK

Alior Bank should focus on organic growth and its pending merger with Bank BPH, Alior's main shareholder PZU Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

STOCK EXCHANGE

The Warsaw Stock Exchange will hold a shareholders meeting on Jan. 4 on state request to vote on changes in the bourse management board and appoint a new CEO, the company said in a statement on Friday.

CCC

Polish shoe retailer CCC plans to issue convertible bonds worth around 150 million euros ($158.37 million), the company said late on Friday. CCC plans to list the 5-7 year bonds on the Frankfurt bourse, it said.

G2A

G2A, a platform for second-hand computer games trade, is considering a debut on one of the foreign stock exchanges, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)