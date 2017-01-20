Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ABB
The Polish economy ministry said that Swedish engineering
group ABB plans to open a shared serviced centre in Poland's
southern city of Krakow and create 2,000 jobs.
RAIFFEISEN UNIT
A potential stock market listing in Warsaw of the Polish
banking unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International
will likely involve the whole bank including its
foreign-currency loan portfolio, a spokesman for Raiffeisen
Christof Danz told Parkiet daily.
WAGE PRESSURE
Retailers in Poland are facing a strong pressure on wages,
with Lidl increasing the base salary for its employees to 3,000
zlotys ($732.87) gross per month, or 150 percent of the minimum
wage, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.
GDP
Polish industrial output and retail sales beat expectations
in December, data showed on Thursday, signalling the economy in
the fourth quarter may have started to emerge from a slowdown.
SUPPORT FOR GOVERNMENT
Thirty nine percent of Poles support the government, up 2
percentage points from previous research, while 32 percent
disapprove of its actions, a poll conducted by state CBOS
pollster said, according to Gazeta Wyborcza.
HOUSING
Two thirds of new flat buyers in Poland finance their
purchases with cash, Gazeta Wyborcza said, quoting the central
bank's research. In the six biggest cities 18,100 new flats were
sold in the last quarter of 2016.
PGE
Poland's bigger power firm PGE is negotiating with labour
unions conditions for reducing the number of its employees by
2027, Parkiet daily reported. While the company has reached
agreement with some unions, others demand better terms for
workers that would voluntarily quit their jobs.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)