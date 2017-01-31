Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Polish statistics office is to release 2016 GDP data at 0900
GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry is to release its debt supply
schedule for February at around 1400 GMT.
NOKIA
Finnish network equipment maker Nokia, together with
investment firm Infracapital owned by Prudential, plan to take
part in a Polish tender to distribute about 3.2 billion zlotys
($788.84 million) in grants for the construction of fast
Internet network, daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing unnamed
sources.
LOT
Poland's state airline LOT has signed a deal with Aviation
Capital Group to start leasing three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
jets from the start of 2019, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
reported without naming its sources.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 4.0566 zlotys)
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)