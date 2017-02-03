Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
T-BILLS
The finance ministry is expected to release the supply for
Monday's treasury bills tender at around 1400 GMT.
BANKS
Polish credit union Wielkopolska SKOK which gathered 302
million zlotys ($75.26 million) is about to go bankrupt and its
operations were thus suspended, the financial regulator KNF
said.
The Bank Guarantee Fund, financed by banks, will pay out
compensation to SKOK's clients, KNF said late at night.
UNIFIED TAX
Polish government plans to resume works on introducing a
unified tax that were abandoned in December, Fakt tabloid said.
SWAROVSKI
Several hundred people will be hired in a Swarovski global
service centre in Gdansk, Puls Biznesu daily said. At the very
beginning the centre will take care of Swarovski's finances, but
it will enhance its activities later on, the daily said.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks could replace part its German employees that go on
strike with Polish workers offering them the same pay as German
workers, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. Polish Starbucks employees
earn considerably less than their German peers.
T-MOBILE
T-Mobile is applying for a 250 million euro credit at
European Investment Bank to finance development of its LTE
network, Puls Biznesu said.
VAT
VAT tax collection fell marginally in 2016, despite
government's efforts to significantly improve it, CASE Research
think tank calculated, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 4.0127 zlotys)
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)