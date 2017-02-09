Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BANK PEKAO

Bank Pekao posted a 13-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit to 495 million zloty ($122.58 million), while analysts polled had forecast a profit of 483 million zloty. Pekao plans dividend of 8.68 zloty per share from 2016 profit.

INTEREST RATES

Polish policymakers agree that a wait-and-see monetary strategy is optimal for now as inflation is expected to stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

EU CONCERNS

Poland will respond to EU concerns about the rule of law around Feb. 20, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Wednesday.

KGHM

Employees at the state-run copper producer KGHM are demanding a significant pay rise, Parkiet daily reported.

UBER

Some Polish tax offices are planning to intensify tax checks of drivers co-operating with Uber, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported, adding that the tax office believe the drivers have avoided to pay due tax due to a lack of a cash registers.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

