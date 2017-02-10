Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FX LOANS

Borrowers who took out loans in Swiss francs should go to courts to demand compensation from banks because the government has to take care about the stability of the financial system, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) told public radio.

BANK MILLENNIUM

Bank Millennium Chief Executive Joao Bras Jorge told Parkiet daily that the bank's profit from 2016 will be used to strengthen capital in case capital requirements are increased by regulators.

He also said that according to a preliminary assessment the bank will not need external capital, asked about the impact of recommendations from the Financial Stability Committee.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka plans to invest up to 4 billion zlotys by 2025 and spend up to 50 percent of its stand-alone profit on dividend in mid and long term, the company said in its new strategy published late on Thursday.

RYANAIR

Poland is one of the best markets for Ryanair and the low-cost airline expects to transport over 10 million passengers on this market in 2017, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Rzeczpospolita daily.

