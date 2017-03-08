Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
Poland's central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at
its policy setting on Wednesday and is seen keeping them on hold
until the first quarter of 2018.
PGNiG
Polish gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday its 2016 net
profit rose by around 10 percent to 2.35 billion zlotys ($576.67
million), boosted by higher gas sales, and came in slightly
higher than the group's earlier estimates.
PGE
Poland's biggest power group PGE reported a
higher-than-estimated 37-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net
profit, boosted by a one-off, the company said on Tuesday.
TAX
Poland should again consider introducing free allowance tax
up to 8,000 zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted minister
Henryk Kowalczyk as saying.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Energy ministry plans to work out financing scheme and
schedule for the construction of the country's first nuclear
power plant by the end of March, Rzeczpospolita daily said
without quoting it's source.
PSA
There's no threat to the Polish Opel factory in Gliwice, PSA
Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita. Earlier some employees had expressed concerns
regarding PSA potential plans to reduce headcount in Gliwice
after the takeover of Opel.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat may move production of its Panda model to the Polish
factory in Tychy around 2019/2020, Rzeczpospolita said, quoting
Fiat Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)