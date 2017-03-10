Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PZU

State-run Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday it planned to cut up to 956 jobs.

TUSK

The leaders of the European Union delivered a withering snub to Poland's right-wing government on Thursday by steamrolling its objections and reappointing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to chair their summits.

FIAT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce in September its decision to move production of Fiat Panda from Italy to its Polish factory in Tychy. The investment in Poland is valued at 1.5 billion zlotys ($368 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

DEBT

Poland considers to introduce a financial instrument similar to contingent convertible securities, but the decision on its final shape or the timetable has not been taken, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting finance ministry.

COAL

Poland's state-owned coal trader Weglokoks will not help the troubled KHW and PGG with the promised 150 million zlotys after the two miners are merged, Parkiet daily quoted energy minister as saying.

PKO BP

Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will be the first to offer its clients conversion of their Swiss-franc denominated loans into zlotys, Parkiet daily said. The detailed offer will be presented in April.

ENERGY

Poland's deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski, responsible for coal industry restructuring, may become new CEO at state-run utility Tauron, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

