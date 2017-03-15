Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
CORE INFLATION
Poland's central bank is to release its core inflation data
for February at 1300 GMT.
PZU
The net profit of Poland's PZU beat expectations in 2016 and
stood at 1.95 billion zlotys ($480 million), the company said on
Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the profit at
1.86 billion zlotys.
EURO ADOPTION
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland's ruling PiS party, told
Rzeczpospolita daily that adopting the euro would mean that
Poland would become permanently consigned to European
peripheries. He said Poland could adopt the euro if the country
reached 85 percent of Germany's GDP per capita.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
The European Commission has suggested that Poland build a
nuclear power plant to produce 3.3 GWh from this source by 2035
and 8.2 GWh by 2050, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without
naming its sources.
WHIRLPOOL
Whirlpool will open a shared services centre employing 200
people in the Polish city of Lodz, Rzeczpospolita reported.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)