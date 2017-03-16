Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WAGES, C/A DATA
Poland's statistics office is to release February employment
and corporate sector wages data at 1300 GMT. The central bank
will publish January current account at the same time.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group said on Thursday that its 2016
net profit stood at 1.041 billion zlotys ($259 mln) versus 0.97
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
GRUPA AZOTY
Fertiliser producer Grupa Azoty estimated on Thursday that
its 2016 net profit stood at 375 million zlotys.
RAIFFEISEN POLBANK IPO-RBP.WA
Parkiet daily estimated that the planned IPO of Raiffeisen's
Polish unit may be worth several hundred million zlotys. As part
of the public offering, the bank is to sell 15 percent of its
shares.
According to Parkiet, 15 percent of shares are worth 950
million zlotys assuming a price equal to the bank's book value,
but a discount for low profitability and a large Swiss franc
mortgages portfolio will likely be applied, Parkiet said.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)