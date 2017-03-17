Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
KGHM
Poland's state-run KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper
and silver producers, on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss
of 4.37 billion zlotys ($1.09 billion) for 2016, hit by an
impairment related to the value of foreign assets.
JSW.WA
Poland's JSW, the biggest coking coal producer in the
European Union, swung to a net profit in 2016 after two years of
losses, it said on Thursday, citing cost cuts and a rise in coal
prices.
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release industrial output, PPI
and retail sales data for February at 1300 GMT.
PGNiG, EDF
Poland's gas firm PGNiG walked away from the Polish
consortium bidding for local EDF power and heating assets in
order to focus on investment in upstream activities outside
Poland, especially on the Norwegian shelf, Parkiet daily said,
quoting PGNiG press office.
PLAY
Polish mobile phone operator Play has started buying back
bonds it issued two years ago, Parkiet said.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland,
reported late on Thursday that its net profit in 2016 fell to
301 million zlotys from 365 million zlotys a year earlier.
