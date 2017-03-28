Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

HELICOPTER TENDER

Polish defence ministry has received offers for 16 helicopters worth about 3 billion zloty ($768.56 million) from Italy's Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus Helicopters, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing a defence ministry statement.

MOODY'S

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service has raised its forecast for Poland's 2017 gross domestic product growth to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent previously, the agency said in a report.

ZLOTY

The Polish zloty currency has hit a 12-month high against the euro on Monday and remained close to this level on Tuesday morning, the Reuters system showed.

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca plans to employ over 400 people this year in its financial, research and human resources centres in Poland, head of the company's Polish unit Jarek Oleszczuk told Puls Biznesu daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)