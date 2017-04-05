Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATE DECISION

The central bank is expected to publish its monthly interest rate decision on Wednesday.

DINO IPO-DIN.WA

Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on Wednesday.

GRUPA AZOTY PULAWY,

Pulawy, a unit of state-run chemicals group Azoty, has decided to build a 90-100 MW coal-burning power plant unit instead of 400 MW gas-fuelled unit which had been planned earlier, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ORANGE,

Orange' Polish unit will look at the progress of its investment plan at the end of this year and then decide on whether to pay out a dividend for 2017 or not, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted France's Orange CEO as saying.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)