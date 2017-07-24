Poland - Factors to Watch July 24

Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Politics

Poland's ruling party on Saturday dismissed growing concern from allies including the EU and United States and protests at home by approving an overhaul of the Supreme Court which critics say will undermine judicial independence.

Asseco Poland

Asseco Poland will sell its Asseco Treasury transaction processing system to Sbierbank Europe AG in Austria, the Puls Biznesu daily said.

Foreign Investments

Polish government plans to terminate agreements on protecting foreign investments - the Bilateral Investment Treaty - with European Union member states, starting with Portugal, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; editing by Jason Neely)