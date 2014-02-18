Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish its employment and
wages data for January at 1300 GMT.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer traded at a 5-week high on
Monday after its chief executive officer hinted the Polish
miner's net profit guidance for this year might be higher than
the market forecast.
ORANGE
Polish Orange unit will take part in the upcoming
auction for new mobile broadband frequencies in Poland, but will
not buy it at any price, Orange's European chief Benoit Scheen
told daily Puls Biznesu.
GRUPA LOTOS
Poland's No.2 oil refiner set its 2014 oil production goal
at 550,000 tonnes, with the annual capacity target of 1.2
billion tonnes by 2015-2016 still intact, daily Parkiet quoted
the group's CEO Pawel Olechnowicz as saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX