Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
FASTER GROWTH
Poland's economy is likely to grow by 2.9 percent in 2014,
faster than previously anticipated, thanks to a stronger
recovery in domestic demand, the European Commission said in its
winter forecasts released on Tuesday.
ENERGA PROVISIONS
Charges will cut almost 52 million zlotys ($17.2 million)
off the 2013 net profit at Poland's fourth-biggest power company
Energa, the group said late on Tuesday.
MORTGAGES
Polish banks granted almost 177.000 mortgages in 2013, worth
36.5 billion zlotys or seven percent less than a year earlier.
This was the lowest amount since 2005, Polish banking
association estamated.
AMAZON
The world's largest online retailer may change its mind and
build one of its logistics centers near Bratislava in Slovakia
rather than in the Czech Brno due to stalling talks, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX