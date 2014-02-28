Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer reported a larger-than-expected rise in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to higher copper sales volumes, but coming in below its full-year guidance on lower metal prices. GDP DATA Poland statistics office will publish preliminary economic growth data for the fourth quarter of 2013 at 0900 GMT. The flash estimate for that period released earlier in February showed economic growth at 2.7 percent. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS The central bank will release households' inflation expectations for February at 1300 GMT. PGE Poland's top electricity producer plans to spend around 40 billion zlotys ($13.1 billion) on investments in the next 5 years, which include its flagship project of extending coal-fired power plant in Opole for 11.6 billion zlotys, PGE's CEO Marek Woszczyk was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily. LOT Labour unions in Poland's airline LOT organised a referendum, which may decide about a strike in the troubled state-controlled carrier against planned changes in the pilots' salaries calculation. JERONIMO MARTINS Biedronka, Poland's largest food retailer and a unit of Portugal's Jeronimo Martins, plans to open 300 new stores in Poland this year and spend 2.1 billion zlotys on investments, the head of the Polish unit told daily Rzeczpospolita. EUROCASH Poland's largest wholesaler said it booked 75 million zlotys of net profit in the fourth quarter, 38 percent below the year-ago figure due to lower margins and sales growth dynamics. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0475 Polish zlotys)