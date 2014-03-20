Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
BOGDANKA
Polish miner Bogdanka posted a stronger than
expected 6.7 percent rise in 2013 net profit to 329 million
zlotys ($109 million) as slightly higher coal production more
than compensated for a small drop in prices of hard coal.
ENEA
The utility's supervisory board agreed with the management's
recommendation to pay out 251.6 million zlotys, or 0.57 zlotys
per share, in dividend from its 2013 net profit.
ORANGE AND MBANK
The Polish unit of France's Orange will work with
mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, to
provide mobile financial services, both companies said in a
statement.
MOBILE BANKING
Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank will work with
mobile phone operator T-Mobile Polska, a Polish unit of Deutsche
Telekom, to offer mobile banking services, the unit's
board member Igor Matejov told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PGE
China's Shanghai Electric, which placed the
lowest 3.09-billion zloty ($992 million) bid to build a 430-450
megawatt lignite-fired unit for PGE, may sue Poland's largest
utility for picking Hitachi Power Europe and Polish builder
Budimex to construct it, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote
without quoting sources.
MINUTES
The central bank releases minutes from the March sitting of
its Monetary Policy Council (MPC).1300 GMT.
