Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): BOGDANKA Polish miner Bogdanka posted a stronger than expected 6.7 percent rise in 2013 net profit to 329 million zlotys ($109 million) as slightly higher coal production more than compensated for a small drop in prices of hard coal. ENEA The utility's supervisory board agreed with the management's recommendation to pay out 251.6 million zlotys, or 0.57 zlotys per share, in dividend from its 2013 net profit. ORANGE AND MBANK The Polish unit of France's Orange will work with mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, to provide mobile financial services, both companies said in a statement. MOBILE BANKING Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank will work with mobile phone operator T-Mobile Polska, a Polish unit of Deutsche Telekom, to offer mobile banking services, the unit's board member Igor Matejov told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. PGE China's Shanghai Electric, which placed the lowest 3.09-billion zloty ($992 million) bid to build a 430-450 megawatt lignite-fired unit for PGE, may sue Poland's largest utility for picking Hitachi Power Europe and Polish builder Budimex to construct it, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote without quoting sources. MINUTES The central bank releases minutes from the March sitting of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC).1300 GMT. ($1 = 3.0181 Polish Zlotys)