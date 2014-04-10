Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): HP Hewlett-Packard agreed to pay $108 million to resolve wide-ranging U.S. government investigations into whether some of its foreign units bribed government officials to obtain lucrative contracts, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. RATES Poland will stick to its plan to keep interest rates on hold until at least the third quarter of the year even though inflation remains very low, its central bank governor said on Wednesday. PKN ORLEN Poland's largest refiner plans to buy Czech state-owned Mero and Cepro, which own oil pipelines and storages, daily Parkiet quoted Czech media as saying. JSW European Union's largest coking cole producer may within days sign an initial deal with local Polish rival KW to buy the Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine to aid a fellow state-controlled company fianancially, daily Parkiet said. LOTOS Dubai Drydocks World will enter the tender to refurbish a Baltic oil platform for Polish refiner Grupa Lotos's upstream arm, daily Puls Biznesu reported. POLL Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) led the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) by two percentage points in an opinion poll published late on Wednesday. Support for PO rose by four percentage points since March 19 to 31 percent, while support for PiS fell by two percentage points to 29 percent, according to the results of the poll conducted by Millward Brown. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX