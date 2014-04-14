Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DATA Polish central bank publishes M3 money supply data for March. CYFROWY POLSAT Poland's largest media group signed a 3 billion zloty ($996.5 million) credit deal with a consortium of Polish and international banks mostly to refinance its debt, the group said on Friday. INNOVA Private equity firm Innova Capital has bid for Polish telecoms group ATM in a 451 million zloty ($150.1 million) deal, already supported by a fund controlled by ATM's deputy chief executive holding 25 percent of the stock. C.BANK Poland's central bank is "preparing" to possibly use unconventional policy instruments if need be, but not "planning" on it, its governor said on Sunday. Marek Belka, speaking at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington, said the instruments could be used to intervene in different asset classes. Referring to macroprudential policymaking, he said Poland needed to "brace ourselves for the unthinkable." BUDGET Poland may make significant progress in cutting its budget deficit this year owing to stronger-than-expected economic growth, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said. PKN Poland's largest oil refiner plans four new drillings, also in shale gas, and is looking for upstream opportunities in North America, the state-controlled group's head of strategy, Andrzej Kozlowski, told daily Puls Biznesu. FORTUM Finnish Fortum Heat and Power will invest 340 million euros ($472.2 million) via its Polish unit, planning to build new plants around Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the unit's officials as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) ($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys)