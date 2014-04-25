Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska
more than tripled its net profit in the first quarter of this
year and beat market expectations thanks to a one-off boost from
the sale of its web unit, it said on Friday.
The French Orange unit showed a bottom line of 271
million zlotys ($89.2 million), boosted by around 180 million
zlotys from the sale of Poland's No.2 web portal. Analysts had
pegged the net profit at 223 million.
PGE
Poland's biggest energy firm will invest 253 million zlotys
in a wind farm near Koszalin, in northern Poland. The wind farm
will be constructed by Spanish firm Aldesa, Rzeczpospolita daily
wrote.
PKP
Poland's railway carrier plans to find investors for its PKP
Energetyka and TK Telekom units this year, with bourse debut for
the group's PKP Intercity arm planned no sooner than in 2017,
PKP's CEO told daily Parkiet.
CIECH
Polish treasury ministry is sending signals to one of
Poland's wealthiest men Jan Kulczyk he will have to raise his
bid for the country's chemicals maker Ciech to buy the company,
daily Puls Biznesu reported. The original 1.03 billion zloty
($339.1 million) ends on Friday.
($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys)