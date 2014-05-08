Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

TriOil Resources, the Canadian upstream unit of Poland's top oil refiner, PKN Orlen PKN.WA, bought its local rival Birchill Exploration, making good on the promise to buy oil production assets to increase profitability, PKN said on Thursday.

FIAT

The Italian auto maker wants to start production of its all-new B-class car in its Polish factory in Tychy, southern Poland. By the end of 2017 Fiat wants to invest 2.36 billion zlotys ($784.09 million) in Tychy, the daily Puls Biznesu said.

RATES

Poland's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at their all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday and said they would remain at that level at least until the end of the third quarter.

Governor Marek Belka reiterated that it was too early to say how significant the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict would have on the Polish economy this year.

CIECH

Poland's treasury minister said on Wednesday that the price offered for the state's stake in chemical group Ciech by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk does not reflect the market's valuation and the company's potential.

BOGDANKA

The Polish coal miner posted an 11-percent fall in first quarter net profit to 62 million zlotys ($20.6 million) as the company was unable to offset falling coal prices with higher sales and cost cuts, Bogdanka said on Thursday.

NETIA

Polish mint Mennica Polska, controlled by Polish businessman Zbigniew Jakubas, would be interested in buying more shares in telecom operator Netia, daily Parkiet quoted Mennica's Chief Executive Grzegorz Zambrzycki.

PENSIONS

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Wednesday that the government's decision to extend the retirement age to 67 years was consistent with the Constitution, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it finalized its last year's 6.15 billion zlotys purchase of local mobile operator Polkomtel.

