Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
EURO
Politicians should conduct a debate after parliamentary
elections on introducing changes to the constitution that would
pave the way for Poland's euro adoption, Polish president
Bronislaw Komorowski told Polityka weekly.
ORLEN LIETUVA
Lithuanian government is ready to cooperate with PKN Orlen's
troubled local unit Orlen Lietuva which demands lower rail
transport prices, but it expects the company to invest in
modernization, Lithuanian energy minister was quoted by Puls
Biznesu daily.
SYNTHOS
Polish chemical group Synthos is fairly valued taking into
account its present results, but it is undervalued in terms of
its future growth potential, the company owner and one of the
richest Poles Michal Solowow told Puls Biznesu daily.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson told Rzeczpospolita
daily that if Poland chooses MEADS anti-missile system, at least
40 percent of the production worth $2 billion would be located
in Poland.
TVN
Polish broadcaster TVN shifted to net profit of 11.14
million zlotys ($3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2014, in
line with analyst forecasts, thanks to an uptick on the
television advertising market, it said.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU booked a bigger than
expected 9-percent fall in its first quarter net profit to 760
million zlotys, but announced its 2013 dividend would amount to
54 zlotys per share.
PGE
Polish largest utility reported a bigger than expected
28-percent fall in net profit in the first quarter to 789
million zlotys, but said it plans dividends at 40-50 percent of
the net profit in the coming years.
PARTY POLL
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) stays neck and neck with
the main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) in an opinion
poll published by Rzeczpospolita daily.
