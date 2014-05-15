Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish statistics office will publish its flash estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter at 0800 GMT, while the central bank is to publish March current account and April net inflation data at 1200 GMT.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group surprised analysts with a 3 percent gain in first-quarter net profit to 98 million zlotys ($32.07 million) as higher advertising revenue and subscription fees outweighed one-off debt refinancing costs.

PKO

Poland's biggest lender reported a 2-percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 803 million zlotys, in line with market forecasts, as the negative impact of record-low rates was offset by higher lending on the back of an economic upturn, it said on Thursday.

REAL ESTATE PRICES

Real estate prices in Poland rose by 4.2 percent year-on-year in April and were 0.5 percent higher than in March according to a report prepared by Szybko.pl, Metrohouse and Expander, quoted by Rzeczpospolita daily.

TVN

Polish television station TVN expects the local TV advertising market will rise by mid-single digits this year, while it hopes to perform better than the market, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

INTERNET ADS

The Internet will account for almost one third of the whole Polish advertising market by 2020, according by Boston Consulting Group estimates, quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

MULTIMEDIA

Multimedia Polska, Poland's No.3 cable operator, said on Thursday the maximum price in its upcoming public offer was set at 21 zlotys per share, valuing the shares offered at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million).

KGHM

First-quarter net profit at Europe's No.2 copper producer fell by more than half to 507 million zlotys and came in below market expectations due to falling metal prices and lower sales, it said on Wednesday.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker surprised analysts with 5.3 percent net profit growth in the first quarter to 97 million zlotys, due to revenue growth at its Israeli business, it said on Wednesday.

PKP CARGO

Polish freight carrier plans to buy a part of a port facility in Gdansk on the Baltic coast together with the local coal trader Weglokoks, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

