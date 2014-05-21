UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE
The Warsaw stock exchange plans to enter the market for online retail currency exchange and may launch such a platform this year, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing unnamed sources.
AMICA
Poland's household appliances maker, which sells nearly one-third of its output to eastern Europe, may significantly improve its results this year despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the company's chief executive Jacek Rutkowski told the Parkiet daily.
PKO BP
The largest Polish bank had a 40-percent share in extending new mortgages in March, the highest share since 2009, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.
PKN
Poland's largest oil refiner said it planned to issue 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 10-year eurobonds, taking advantage of favourable market conditions to diversify its funding.
POLITICS
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) were neck-and-neck at 28 percent in the latest opinion poll published by Millward Brown.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources