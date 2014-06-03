BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen to buy stake in IT firm in Tianjin
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank is to decide on interest rates at its monthly policy meeting. Analysts expect the bank's rate-setters to keep the key rate at 2.5 percent.
ARMY TENDER
Poland has invited three groups to place bids in a tender to supply 70 military helicopters, the defence ministry said.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's biggest telecommunication firm Orange Polska will invest 1.8 billion zlotys ($591.71 million) in 2014, its Chief Executive Officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.
CIECH
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk is to buy more than 50 percent of shares of the chemical firm Ciech after a public bid that ended on Friday, according to Rzeczpospolita.
LTE
Within a few days all Polish mobile operators will be offering internet in the fast LTE technology, Rzeczpospolita said.
PGE
Poland's biggest energy firm PGE may spend 50 million zlotys a year on research and development, Rzeczpospolita said.
CELON
Celon Pharma, a drug producer, mulls debut on the Warsaw bourse, according to the Puls Biznesu daily.
