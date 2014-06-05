Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GOOGLE
Google plans to create a Google Campus in Warsaw in 2015,
which will work to support start-up firms, daily Puls Biznesu
wrote.
EURO
Poland should begin a debate next year about when to adopt
the euro, its president, finance minister and central bank chief
said on Wednesday, marking a departure from previous scepticism
about the single currency.
STRONG ZLOTY
Poland's zloty hit a one-year high on Wednesday to trade at
4.1288 against the euro after leading policymakers in Poland
said that a euro entry debate should start after 2015
parliamentary elections.
