UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INFLATION
Poland is likely to see prices falling below zero in the next couple of months while monetary easing by the European Central Bank could lead to a stronger zloty, the country's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish May foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.
INTER CARS
Polish car parts distributor targets eastern European countries because of their relatively high potential growth, Inter Cars' CEO Robert Kierzek told the Puls Biznesu daily.
HORTEX
One of Poland's most recognisable retail brands, the beverage and frozen food producer Hortex, plans to enter the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources