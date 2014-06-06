Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

Poland is likely to see prices falling below zero in the next couple of months while monetary easing by the European Central Bank could lead to a stronger zloty, the country's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish May foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.

INTER CARS

Polish car parts distributor targets eastern European countries because of their relatively high potential growth, Inter Cars' CEO Robert Kierzek told the Puls Biznesu daily.

HORTEX

One of Poland's most recognisable retail brands, the beverage and frozen food producer Hortex, plans to enter the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

