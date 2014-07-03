Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOND AUCTION

Poland will offer 1-3 billion zlotys ($329-$987 mln) in bonds due July 2025 and April 2028 at a tender on Thursday. The results are due at about 0930 GMT.

FOREIGN-LISTED SHARES

Two of Poland's pension funds, ING OFE and PZU Zlota Jesien, may be forced to sell 1.4 billion zlotys ($461.79 million) worth of shares of companies listed outside Poland from their portfolios as a result of changes introduced by the financial watchdog KNF, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

HAWE

One strategic and one financial investor are considering purchasing a controlling stake in fibre-optic network operator Hawe, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

SYNTHOS

Chemical company Synthos plans to invest 631 million zlotys ($207.78 million) in the production of synthetic rubber and crop protection products in the Krakow special economic zone, Puls Biznesu reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0317 Polish Zlotys)