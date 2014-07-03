BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology says 2016 net profit up 29.66 pct
* Revenue of group for year 2016 amounted to RMB36,628 million
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BOND AUCTION
Poland will offer 1-3 billion zlotys ($329-$987 mln) in bonds due July 2025 and April 2028 at a tender on Thursday. The results are due at about 0930 GMT.
FOREIGN-LISTED SHARES
Two of Poland's pension funds, ING OFE and PZU Zlota Jesien, may be forced to sell 1.4 billion zlotys ($461.79 million) worth of shares of companies listed outside Poland from their portfolios as a result of changes introduced by the financial watchdog KNF, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
HAWE
One strategic and one financial investor are considering purchasing a controlling stake in fibre-optic network operator Hawe, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
SYNTHOS
Chemical company Synthos plans to invest 631 million zlotys ($207.78 million) in the production of synthetic rubber and crop protection products in the Krakow special economic zone, Puls Biznesu reported.
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0317 Polish Zlotys)
* Revenue of group for year 2016 amounted to RMB36,628 million
* Says it signs agreement to sell gas firm for 1.03 billion yuan ($149.02 million)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016